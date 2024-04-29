EU, WHO Collaborate To Strengthen Healthcare In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 29 (Petra) - The European Union and the World Health Organization inked an agreement on Monday to bolster primary healthcare services in Jordan.This support aligns with the project "Enhancing access to high-quality primary healthcare services for Syrian refugees and host communities in Jordan," backed by a 15-million-euro allocation from the European Union to fortify the organization's endeavors in Jordan.Minister of Health Firas Hawari, overseeing the agreement's signing, emphasized that this collaboration would aid in preparing primary healthcare centers, directly supporting the government's quest for comprehensive health coverage.Hawari highlighted the importance of enhancing healthcare workers' skills, bolstering infrastructure, fortifying the health information system, and supplying health facilities. He expressed gratitude for the organization and the Union's support in addressing health priorities in Jordan.Patrick Lambrechts, the Head of Cooperation at the European Union Delegation to Jordan, underscored the crucial need to support Jordan's commitment to fortifying primary healthcare and health systems, underlining that achieving universal health coverage and health-related Sustainable Development Goals demands steadfast efforts in strengthening primary healthcare.Jamila Raabi, the World Health Organization's representative in Jordan, said that primary healthcare is foundational for attaining universal health coverage and health-related Sustainable Development Goals. Through this initiative, the organization aims to enhance primary healthcare models, integrate health services, improve care quality, and expand access to primary healthcare for refugees and host communities, especially Syrians.This project aims to enhance the efficiency of Jordan's primary healthcare system, ensuring equitable provision of high-quality services to the entire population, including refugees. It aligns with the vision for a healthier and more prosperous future for all, funded by the European Union through the Neighborhood, Development, and International Cooperation Instrument in response to the Syrian crisis. This 4-year program supports key actions outlined in the Ministry of Health's strategic plan, aligning with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision.