Kuwait FM Chairs Delegation At GCC-US Meeting, Regional Gulf Discussed

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 29 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah Al-Yahya, on Monday chaired the State of Kuwait's delegation partaking in the joint ministerial meeting grouping the foreign ministers of the GCC states and the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, held at the GCC Secretariat General headquarters.

The ministers examined the deep-rooted historic relations bonding the GCC states with the United States of America and discussed issues related to the bilateral relations and cooperation.

The discussions dealt with means of maintaining the security and stability of the regional states, development and conditions in Gaza Strip, the necessity of enforcing a cease-fire and backing efforts to secure delivery of aid to the Gazans. (end)

nma









MENAFN29042024000071011013ID1108151422