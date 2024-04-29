Man Injured As Landslide Blocks Baba Reshi-Gulmarg Road

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a landslide occurred at Cherdari Baba Reshi road due to which Baba Reshi-Gulmarg road was blocked.

He said that one person namely Zahoor Ahmad Wani got injured, he has been shifted to GMC Baramulla for medical treatment.

Meanwhile efforts are on to clear the road.

