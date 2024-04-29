Man Injured As Landslide Blocks Baba Reshi-Gulmarg Road

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A man received injuries as landslide blocked Baba Reshi-Gulmarg road in North Kashmir Baramulla district on Monday.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that a landslide occurred at Cherdari Baba Reshi road due to which Baba Reshi-Gulmarg road was blocked.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that one person namely Zahoor Ahmad Wani got injured, he has been shifted to GMC Baramulla for medical treatment.
Meanwhile efforts are on to clear the road.
