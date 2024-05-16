Lalu Prasad's Family Will Be Unemployed After June 4, Claims Samrat Choudhary

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, May 16 (IANS) A day after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged that BJP is the "mother of inflation and father of unemployment in the country", Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary said on Thursday that Lalu Prasad Yadav's entire family will be rendered unemployed after June 4, the day the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections will be declared.

“Now the RJD leaders are making statements on employment. People know how the family of Lalu Prasad Yadav was involved in corruption. They want to come to power by any means, but their dream will not be fulfilled. This is the reason why Tejashwi Yadav is making wrong statements and creating confusion among the public. But the people of Bihar will not buy his words,” Choudhary said.

“At public meetings, Tejashwi Yadav claims that he has given jobs to the youth of Bihar. But the people of Bihar know that it was Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who gave government jobs to the youth of the state. Tejashwi Yadav is appealing to the voters banking on the works done by Nitish Kumar,” Chaudhary said.

The BJP leader also said that if Nitish Kumar was the Chief Minister, how could Tejashwi Yadav give jobs to the people.

"The RJD is trying to cheat the public, but they will never succeed... The people of Bihar have made up their minds to support the NDA, which will win all 40 seats in the state.