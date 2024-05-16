HD Revanna Gets Temporary Relief From Court In Sexual Harassment Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 5 (IANS) JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna -- who was released on bail on Tuesday after being arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a victim of alleged sexual abuse by his son and JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna -- received temporary relief from the court on Thursday in a sexual harassment case lodged against him.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (ACMM) court, which was hearing the bail plea moved by H.D. Revanna in the case, adjourned the matter till Friday noon (May 17) and granted him bail only until then.

Revanna had approached the court fearing that the SIT could take him into custody in this case as well.

The special counsel for the SIT, Jayna Kothari, argued that the magistrate's court cannot take up Revanna's bail application in the sexual harassment case in which Prajwal Revanna is also an accused, adding that the FIR contains non-bailable sections as well.

The counsel also argued that since H.D. Revanna had appeared before the court, he should be remanded to judicial custody.

The counsel argued that earlier, H.D. Revanna did not appear for questioning even after the SIT issued a notice twice.

However, the counsel for H.D. Revanna contended that the SIT counsel did not have the locus standi to object to his client's bail petition.

The Holenarasipura police had registered a case against H.D. Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna based on a complaint filed by a 47-year-old 'victim'. The case was later transferred to the SIT.

The alleged victim had claimed that she was a relative of H.D. Revanna, and in 2013, after the death of her son, the latter asked her to come to his house and promised to get her a job.

“Revanna called me to his room and pulled my hand whenever his wife Bhavani Revanna was not around. He also used to touch me on the pretext of giving me fruits. He even pulled my saree pin," the complainant alleged.

"Prajwal Revanna also touched me inappropriately while I was working in the kitchen. I was sexually harassed. The accused also tried to engage my daughter in dirty conversations after which she blocked his numbers," she claimed.

Meanwhile, the SIT investigating the kidnap case is preparing to challenge H.D. Revanna's release on bail in the Karnataka High Court.

Sources said the SIT has gathered more evidence in the case to support its appeal.