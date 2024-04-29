Women's Hockey League: Phase 1 Of Inaugural Edition Set To Commence In Ranchi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) All eyes will be on national champions Hockey Haryana when the top eight teams from the senior national championship will be in action in the National Women's Hockey League 2024–25 is set to make its grand debut on Tuesday, promising an electrifying display of talent and teamwork in Ranchi, Jharkhand for the maiden edition.

The league will unfold in two phases, holding its inaugural leg from April 30 to May 9. All matches during the first leg of the tournament will be hosted at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium.

Intending to provide a ground-breaking platform for emerging athletes and elevate the stature of women's hockey in the nation, the National Women's Hockey League 2024–25 brings together the top eight teams from the 14th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2024, Hockey India informed in a release on Monday.

Participating teams include Hockey Haryana, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Bengal, Hockey Mizoram, Manipur Hockey, and Hockey Association of Odisha.

The elite domestic competition will feature a single pool comprising all eight teams, adopting a captivating round-robin format where each team faces off against the others. Victory in a match will earn a team three points, while a draw will secure one point, with no points awarded for a loss. Moreover, in the event of a draw, a penalty shootout will ensue, with the victorious team earning an additional bonus point.

In the tournament's first phase, 28 league matches will be played, promising an action-packed spectacle for hockey enthusiasts and fans across the country.

"The National Women's Hockey League represents a monumental step forward for women's hockey in India," said Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey. "We are thrilled to witness the culmination of hard work, dedication, and talent in this inaugural edition. This league is not just about competition; it's about fostering a culture of inclusivity and empowerment in Indian sports."

Echoing these sentiments, Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh stated, "The National Women's Hockey League is a testament to the immense potential and prowess of our women athletes. Through this league, we aim to spotlight their skills and dedication while inspiring generations of young girls to pursue their passion for hockey."

The opening day of the tournament features four exciting matchups. Kicking things off, Hockey Haryana will clash with the Hockey Association of Odisha. Next up, Hockey Maharashtra take on Manipur Hockey, followed by Hockey Madhya Pradesh facing off against Hockey Bengal. Finally, Hockey Jharkhand squares off against Hockey Mizoram. All the matches will be streamed live on FanCode.