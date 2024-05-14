Israeli Airstrikes Kill 40 Palestinian Civilians, Including Children, In Central Gaza Refugee Camp: Palestinian Death Toll Has Exceeded 35,000

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 15 (NNN-WAFA) – At least 40 Palestinian civilians were killed and many others injured, after midnight Monday, by Israeli bombardment in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, Palestine TV reported.

Israeli warplanes bombed a residential building, owned by the Karaja family, in the south of the Nuseirat camp, with children among the casualties, it said.

The Israeli army has repeatedly struck the Nuseirat camp. In a recent attack in late Apr, Israeli warplanes targeted a populated house in the refugee camp with a number of missiles, killing at least nine Palestinian civilians, including four children, and injuring 30 others.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has exceeded 35,000, according to the health authorities in Gaza.– NNN-WAFA