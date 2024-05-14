UN Chief Appalled By Rafah Escalation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, May 15 (NNN-XINHUA) – UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, is appalled by the escalation of military activity in and around Rafah in Gaza, by the Israeli military, said his spokesman, yesterday.

“These developments are further impeding humanitarian access and worsening an already dire situation,” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman, in a statement.

Civilians must be respected and protected at all times – in Rafah and elsewhere in Gaza. For people in Gaza, nowhere is safe now, said the statement.

Guterres reiterates his urgent appeal for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire, and for the release of all hostages. The secretary-general calls for the Rafah crossing to be re-opened immediately, for humanitarian access throughout Gaza, said the statement.– NNN-XINHUA

