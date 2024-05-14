More Than 7,500 Civilians Evacuated From Border Settlements Of Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 7,500 civilians have been evacuated from the border settlements of the Kharkiv region due to active hostilities.

The State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Evacuation from the border area of the region continues.

As reported, on the morning of May 10, Russian invaders launched an offensive along the border in the Kharkiv region. The evacuation of local residents began due to massive enemy shelling.

As of May 14, fighting in the Kharkiv sector continued. The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that the situation was under control.