Punyam Has Recently Started Offering The ECOPASSPORT- ZDHC Certification Consultancy

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Punyam is an innovative company of consultants that offers sustainable solutions and ISO system certifications to an extensive variety of industries. Punyam is delighted to start the ZDHC certification consultancy in India. ZDHC stands for Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals. Punyam's team of ZDHC professionals help businesses in the chemical, textile, clothing, and footwear industries get ZDHC Certification in a timely and economical manner. They support the creation and execution of a ZDHC Chemical Management System and ZDHC Certification in by the specifications of ZDHC Certification.



Zero discharge of hazardous chemicals is the main goal of the fashion industry's sustainable chemical management system, ZDHC certification. Chemical formulators, brands, and suppliers use ZDHC Gateway, a tool that has over 320 signatories, including brands, suppliers, solution providers, and chemical suppliers, to streamline hazardous chemical management and identify appropriate substitutes. The ZDHC's Roadmap to Zero Program seeks to promote sustainable manufacturing by removing dangerous chemicals from the worldwide supply chain of the fashion industry. A variety of industries are involved in the program, such as the chemical industry, facilities, suppliers, and brands, all of them help to successfully execute the ZDHC Chemical Management System (CMS) Framework and guarantee the safety of workers and the environment.



ZDHC consultant offers integrated management system training to all organizational staff levels. Except for metallic trims, chemicals on the ZDHC Manufacturing Restricted Substances List (ZDHC MRSL) are not permitted to be intentionally used in the production of textiles, leather goods, or footwear. Suppliers can guarantee to both themselves and their clients that no prohibited materials are utilized in manufacturing by employing formulations that comply with ZDHC MRSL. As the first recognized certification standards for chemical formulations according to its Manufacturing Restricted Substances List, the ZDHC Foundation has launched the ECO PASSPORT Programme and Tox-Services Full Materials Disclosure Programme.



About Punyam

One of the top providers of ISO and other management system certification consulting services in India is Punyam. It offers advice on documentation, training, system implementation, and certification for all major national and international management system standards, such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 22000, ISO 27001, ISO/IEC 17025, ISO/IEC 17020, ISO 50001, BRC food, BRC IoP, IFS, API, SEDEX Certification, FSSC 22000, RC 14001, Six Sigma, and (5S), among others. Organizations in the manufacturing and service sectors, such as those in the food, pharmaceutical, construction, IT, healthcare, hotel and tourism, calibration and testing laboratories, education, automotive, oil and petrochemical, power, textile, and many more sectors, can benefit from the ISO certification consulting and other services.









