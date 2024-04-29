UAE Vice President reveals Al Maktoum International Airport expansion intentions

(MENAFN) Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the approval of designs for the new passenger terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport, signaling a significant milestone in the expansion of the UAE's aviation infrastructure. Sheikh Mohammed directed the immediate commencement of construction for the new terminal, which is estimated to cost 128 billion dirhams (USD34.85 billion), as part of the strategic vision outlined by the Dubai Aviation Corporation.



Taking to his official account on a social media platform, Sheikh Mohammed underscored the transformative impact of the ambitious project, stating that Al Maktoum International Airport is poised to become the largest airport in the world. With a projected final capacity of up to 260 million passengers, the new terminal will be five times larger than the current Dubai International Airport. Sheikh Mohammed further revealed plans to gradually transition all operations from Dubai International Airport to Al Maktoum International Airport in the coming years.



The ambitious expansion project includes provisions for 400 aircraft gates and the construction of five parallel runways, marking a significant advancement in aviation infrastructure. Moreover, the airport will leverage cutting-edge technologies, pioneering new innovations in the aviation sector.



Sheikh Mohammed emphasized Dubai's role as a global leader in aviation, envisioning a future where the emirate spearheads the international aviation sector for the next four decades. Beyond serving as a vital transportation hub, the development of Al Maktoum International Airport is poised to catalyze the growth of an entire airport city within Dubai South, accommodating the needs of a burgeoning population and attracting leading companies in the logistics and air transport sectors. The project represents a strategic investment in Dubai's future, positioning the emirate as a frontrunner in the global aviation landscape while stimulating economic growth and fostering innovation on a monumental scale.

MENAFN29042024000045015682ID1108150350