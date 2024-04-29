               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Mumbai News: Harbour Line Services Severely Affected As Local Train Derails At Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus


4/29/2024 5:00:10 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Harbour Line services of the Central Railway were severely affected on Monday afternoon after a coach of a local train derailed at 11.43 am while entering platform number 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Central Railway officials said.

MENAFN29042024007365015876ID1108150310

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search