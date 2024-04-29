Bus accident in southeast Brazil leaves 4 dead

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the local fire department in southeast Brazil reported a tragic incident involving a tourist bus, resulting in at least four fatalities and 32 injuries. The accident occurred on Saturday night along the BR-116 highway, specifically in a notorious section known as "the curve of death" near the Jequitinonha Valley region.



The tourist bus had departed from Caruaru, located in the state of Pernambuco, and was en route to Sao Paulo in the southern direction. According to a spokesperson for the local fire department, the four individuals who lost their lives were identified as three women and one man.



Among the 32 individuals injured in the accident, two are reported to be in critical condition and have been transferred to a hospital in the neighboring city of Teofilo Otoni for further medical treatment.



Preliminary reports from the Federal Highway Police indicate that the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a collision with a wall followed by the overturning of the bus on the road. The incident underscores the importance of road safety measures and highlights the risks associated with travel on highways, particularly in areas known for their challenging terrain or hazardous road conditions.

