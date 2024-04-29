Who Was Amrita Pandey, Bhojpuri Actress Commits Suicide In Bihar? Read Her Last Whatsapp Status

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Amrita Pandey, a Bhojpuri actress, was discovered dead in her flat in Bhagalpur, Bihar, on Saturday. She reportedly hung herself from her home's ceiling fan while wearing her saree. While no suicide note was discovered in her residence, an early inquiry indicated that she sent a cryptic statement on social media hours before her death.

According to rumours, Amrita formerly lived in Mumbai with her husband, but she recently visited her relatives for a wedding in Bhagalpur and opted to remain for a few days.

On Saturday,

she

remained

up late and left a strange message on her WhatsApp status.

A few hours later, she was discovered dead in her room.



Also Read:

Manju Warrier beauty secret OUT: 7 steps to follow to look forever young







According to the police report, Amrita's note on WhatsApp read, "Kyun do naov par sawaar thi uski zindagi, humne naov dubakar uska safar aasaan kar diya..."

According to Amrita's close family and acquaintances, the actress has been suffering from depression and other mental health concerns for some time and is even seeking therapy for them. While a thorough investigation has

been initiated, police assume despair was the reason

for

her death.

Also Read:

Sonu Sood's WhatsApp account blocked for over 36 hours; here's what he did next

City SP Shri Raj claimed that a high-profile inquiry into Amrita's death has

been ordered, and a special team has

been constituted

under the command of SP Anand Kumar.

Amrita's family and spouse have

yet to make an official public statement. Amrita

worked alongside Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav in the film Deewanapan.