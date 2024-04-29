America contemplates making new ‘doomsday plane’

(MENAFN) In a bid to bolster national security measures, the United States Air Force has unveiled plans to develop a new "doomsday plane" designed to ensure continuity of government operations in the event of a catastrophic event such as a nuclear war or major disaster. The initiative, known as the Survivable Airborne Operations Center (SAOC) project, aims to provide the president with the capability to lead the country from the air in the aftermath of a devastating attack that destroys ground-based command and control centers.



According to an announcement by an Air Force spokesperson on Friday, Sierra Nevada Corp has been awarded a substantial USD13-billion contract to spearhead the SAOC project. The development of this strategic command and control military aircraft will take place at the company's facilities across Colorado, Nevada, and Ohio, with a completion deadline set for 2036.



The SAOC aircraft will be based on a commercial derivative jet but will undergo extensive modifications and enhancements to meet the rigorous standards of the Pentagon. The goal is to create a technologically advanced and secure platform that ensures the operational relevance and resilience of the nation's nuclear command, control, and communications capabilities for decades to come.



The decision to pursue the SAOC project comes as the United States Air Force seeks to replace its aging fleet of E-4B Nightwatch aircraft, currently used as the National Airborne Operations Center. The E-4Bs, which have been in service since the mid-1970s and are based on the Boeing 747 jet, face challenges related to maintenance and obsolescence of parts, making them increasingly difficult to sustain. With plans to retire the E-4Bs by the early 2030s, the development of the SAOC represents a crucial step towards modernizing and enhancing the nation's airborne command and control capabilities.



The announcement of the SAOC project underscores the United States military's ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the nation in the face of evolving threats and challenges. By investing in advanced technologies and capabilities, the Air Force aims to maintain a robust defense posture and readiness to respond effectively to any contingency or crisis scenario that may arise in the future.

