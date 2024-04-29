4 More Hpps To Be Commissioned In Azerbaijan's Kalbajar

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

In order to accelerate the transition to green energy, reducethe amount of carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere, conservenatural gas, and produce ecologically clean energy, complex worksare being carried out by AzerEnergy in the liberated Kalbajarregion as well as in many other areas. Thus, at present, theconstruction of hydroelectric power plants is being carried out in4 places in the territory of the Kalbajar region.

Azernews reports, citing "AzerEnergy",hydropower plants such as "Zar" with a capacity of 4.3 megawatts,"Nadirkhanli" with a capacity of 8.8 megawatts, "Ashagi Veng" witha capacity of 8.6 megawatts, and "Yukhari Veng" with a capacity of22.5 megawatts are planned to be put into operation in 2024.

It was noted that during the years 2020-2023 , "Kalbajar-1","Meydan", "Qamishli", "Chirag-1", "Chirag-2" and "Soyugbulag," witha total capacity of 32 megawatts, will be installed in Kalbajardistrict by "AzerEnergy". Besides, small hydropower plants werereconstructed and put into operation with the participation ofPresident Ilham Aliyev. In accordance with the settlement policy,more than 20 residents of Kalbajar have been provided permanentemployment at these stations.

So far, 6 small hydroelectric power stations have been put intooperation, and around 70 million Kv/h of ecologically clean greenenergy has been produced. It should be noted that, due to theabundance of the current year and the high efficiency indicators ofthe installed turbines, the stations are currently working at theirnominal capacity.

The state agency informed the public that the "Global CarbonCouncil" organisation located in Qatar had officially applied forthe purchase of carbon certificates for small hydroelectric powerplants in Kalbajar, and a positive opinion was given to move on tothe next stage of the plant registration procedure. This initiativewill successively cover other hydropower plants, and for the firsttime in the history of Azerbaijan, the provision of carboncertificates for renewable energy power plants will be related tothe energy facilities in the liberated territories.

