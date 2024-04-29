Cuba delivers deceased ‘Russian’ to Canadian family

(MENAFN) The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an apology to a Canadian family following a distressing incident involving the misplacement of the remains of their deceased family member who passed away while vacationing in Cuba. The family of Faraj Allah Jarjour, a 68-year-old Canadian citizen, was left devastated after receiving the body of a stranger instead of their loved one, who had tragically died from a heart attack on March 22 while vacationing near Varadero, a popular resort town in Cuba.



According to reports from Canadian media outlets, the funeral arrangements for Jarjour were disrupted when his family discovered that the body they received did not match his description and was approximately 20 years younger. This shocking revelation left the grieving family in an unimaginable situation, prompting them to seek assistance from both Canadian and Cuban authorities.



In response to the incident, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez expressed his government's sincere condolences and apologies to the relatives and friends of the deceased.



He assured that the Cuban government is conducting a thorough investigation into the matter to determine the cause of the mix-up and address any lapses in protocol.



Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly also expressed sympathy for the Jarjour family, acknowledging the distressing nature of their situation. She affirmed that her office is actively working to assist the family in resolving the issue and ensuring that proper arrangements are made for the repatriation of Jarjour's remains.



Furthermore, Global Affairs Canada revealed that the Cuban authorities have offered to reimburse the expenses incurred for the repatriation of the Canadian citizen's body, which reportedly amounted to over USD7,000. Despite this gesture, the Jarjour family continues to grapple with the emotional toll of not being able to properly lay their loved one to rest.



Adding to the complexity of the situation, the bereaved family discovered that the remains they received were identified as those of a Russian man, further complicating the ordeal. Jarjour's daughter, Miriam, expressed her frustration and anguish over the delay in receiving her father's body, highlighting the ongoing emotional strain and uncertainty surrounding the funeral arrangements.

