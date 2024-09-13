September Operations And Contemporary Armenian Falsehoods

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Over the past four years, the month of September has gained
particular significance for the Azerbaijani people. It marks the
period when the Azerbaijani army launched counteroffensive and
anti-terror operations to liberate Garabagh from 30 years of
Armenian occupation.
In less than two months, Azerbaijani soldiers displayed
exceptional courage and bravery, liberating Garabagh from
captivity. Besides, as the result of the most professionally
organised anti-terrorist operation, Aghdam, Lachin, and Kalbajar
were freed without a single shot fired. Despite this, Armenia
rejected peace proposals, instead bringing in mercenaries,
militants, mines, weapons, and equipment, further fueling the
separatist movement.
The anti-terror operation carried out by Azerbaijan in September
2023 to ensure its sovereignty dismantled a two-century-long
campaign of aggression in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan not only
reasserted its sovereignty but also eliminated elements that posed
a threat to regional security.
More than 10,000 Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian
military formations were present in Garabagh, even though,
according to the trilateral declaration, Armenian armed forces were
supposed to be disarmed in the region. On September 19 last year,
those Armenian forces carried out a series of large-scale military
provocations and terrorist attacks. In response, Azerbaijan
launched anti-terror operations to restore constitutional order in
the region. In just 23 hours and 43 minutes, Armenian separatists
were forced to raise the white flag. As a result, Armenian armed
forces and illegal separatist groups withdrew from their combat
positions and military posts, and they were fully disarmed. The
illegal junta regime in Garabagh was dismantled, the main leaders
of the separatists were arrested, and Azerbaijan fully restored its
state sovereignty.
It is worth noting that the so-called "Republic of Artsakh" was
established on September 2, 1991, within the borders of the former
so-called Nagorno-Karabahh AR and the adjacent Shahumyan
(Khankendi) district. Later, Armenia occupied seven districts of
Azerbaijan (Agdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Lachin, and
Kalbajar) and annexed them to this so-called republic. Supported
entirely by Armenia, the regime used the surrounding districts as a
buffer zone or security belt. In September 2023, following
Azerbaijan's internal anti-terror operations, the illegal regime
that had existed on these lands for 32 years was dismantled.
Following the operations, the majority of Armenians who lived
illegally in Garabagh voluntarily moved to Armenia. Although
Azerbaijan proposed various projects, plans, and recommendations
for reintegration, the Armenians refused, following the
instructions of separatist leaders. Subsequently, Russian
peacekeepers also left the country, reflecting a renewed sense of
trust and understanding between Russia and Azerbaijan.
Although Armenia had shown active participation in peace talks
up until May of this year, the situation changed when certain
entities offered minor financial incentives, leading Armenia to
once again engage in provocations at the Azerbaijan border and
delay the signing of a peace agreement.
The meeting held in Almaty in May between the foreign ministers
of Armenia and Azerbaijan could be considered the last active step
toward peace. Despite Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
making public declarations about the importance of peace following
the meeting, he continued to support provocations behind the
scenes.
The reason was clear. Seeing that the Almaty meeting had
contributed to improving relations and that Russian peacekeepers
had left Garabagh, certain elements aiming to establish influence
in the South Caucasus warned the Pashinyan administration. As a
result, the intervals between provocations at the Azerbaijan border
decreased, coinciding with attempts to entice Armenia into renewed
conflicts.
Once again, Nikol Pashinyan sought to draw the attention of the
international community, claiming that Armenia's constitution
contains no territorial demands against Azerbaijan and dismissing
related accusations as baseless. However, this was merely a word
game by the Armenian leader, further demonstrating his lack of
commitment to lasting peace and stability in the region.
It is no coincidence that Armenia's statements and military
actions in recent months reflect only a rhetorical commitment to
peace. In reality, Armenia has no intention of accepting a peace
agreement and continues to act according to Western directives,
destabilizing the region. Armenia's militarization policy and
diplomatic maneuvers could further hinder the establishment of
peace and stability in the South Caucasus, potentially leading to
increased tension and instability in the near future.
