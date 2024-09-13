September Operations And Contemporary Armenian Falsehoods

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Over the past four years, the month of September has gained particular significance for the Azerbaijani people. It marks the period when the Azerbaijani launched counteroffensive and anti-terror operations to liberate Garabagh from 30 years of Armenian occupation.

In less than two months, Azerbaijani displayed exceptional courage and bravery, liberating Garabagh from captivity. Besides, as the result of the most professionally organised anti-terrorist operation, Aghdam, Lachin, and Kalbajar were freed without a single shot fired. Despite this, Armenia rejected peace proposals, instead bringing in mercenaries, militants, mines, weapons, and equipment, further fueling the separatist movement.

The anti-terror operation carried out by Azerbaijan in September 2023 to ensure its sovereignty dismantled a two-century-long campaign of aggression in the South Caucasus. Azerbaijan not only reasserted its sovereignty but also eliminated elements that posed a threat to regional security.

More than 10,000 Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian military formations were present in Garabagh, even though, according to the trilateral declaration, Armenian armed forces were supposed to be disarmed in the region. On September 19 last year, those Armenian forces carried out a series of large-scale military provocations and terrorist attacks. In response, Azerbaijan launched anti-terror operations to restore constitutional order in the region. In just 23 hours and 43 minutes, Armenian separatists were forced to raise the white flag. As a result, Armenian armed forces and illegal separatist groups withdrew from their combat positions and military posts, and they were fully disarmed. The illegal junta regime in Garabagh was dismantled, the main leaders of the separatists were arrested, and Azerbaijan fully restored its state sovereignty.

It is worth noting that the so-called "Republic of Artsakh" was established on September 2, 1991, within the borders of the former so-called Nagorno-Karabahh AR and the adjacent Shahumyan (Khankendi) district. Later, Armenia occupied seven districts of Azerbaijan (Agdam, Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Gubadli, Lachin, and Kalbajar) and annexed them to this so-called republic. Supported entirely by Armenia, the regime used the surrounding districts as a buffer zone or security belt. In September 2023, following Azerbaijan's internal anti-terror operations, the illegal regime that had existed on these lands for 32 years was dismantled.

Following the operations, the majority of Armenians who lived illegally in Garabagh voluntarily moved to Armenia. Although Azerbaijan proposed various projects, plans, and recommendations for reintegration, the Armenians refused, following the instructions of separatist leaders. Subsequently, Russian peacekeepers also left the country, reflecting a renewed sense of trust and understanding between Russia and Azerbaijan.

Although Armenia had shown active participation in peace talks up until May of this year, the situation changed when certain entities offered minor financial incentives, leading Armenia to once again engage in provocations at the Azerbaijan border and delay the signing of a peace agreement.

The meeting held in Almaty in May between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan could be considered the last active step toward peace. Despite Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan making public declarations about the importance of peace following the meeting, he continued to support provocations behind the scenes.

The reason was clear. Seeing that the Almaty meeting had contributed to improving relations and that Russian peacekeepers had left Garabagh, certain elements aiming to establish influence in the South Caucasus warned the Pashinyan administration. As a result, the intervals between provocations at the Azerbaijan border decreased, coinciding with attempts to entice Armenia into renewed conflicts.

Once again, Nikol Pashinyan sought to draw the attention of the international community, claiming that Armenia's constitution contains no territorial demands against Azerbaijan and dismissing related accusations as baseless. However, this was merely a word game by the Armenian leader, further demonstrating his lack of commitment to lasting peace and stability in the region.

It is no coincidence that Armenia's statements and military actions in recent months reflect only a rhetorical commitment to peace. In reality, Armenia has no intention of accepting a peace agreement and continues to act according to Western directives, destabilizing the region. Armenia's militarization policy and diplomatic maneuvers could further hinder the establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus, potentially leading to increased tension and instability in the near future.