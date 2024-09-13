عربي


Azerbaijan Facilitates Transfer Of Turkish Activist's Body From Israel

9/13/2024 6:08:43 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has played a key role in mediating the transfer of the body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish activist killed by Israeli troops, Azernews reports, citing Daily Sabah.

Aysenur Eygi, a 26-year-old dual US and Turkish citizen was fatally shot by Israeli military personnel during a protest against the expansion of Jewish settlements in Beita. Her body was transported from Tel Aviv to Baku, where it was received by the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, and embassy staff.

The body, draped in a Turkish flag, was subsequently flown to Istanbul on a Turkish Airlines flight for burial. This diplomatic effort by Azerbaijan underscores its role in facilitating sensitive international matters and supporting its regional allies.

