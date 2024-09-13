Azerbaijan Facilitates Transfer Of Turkish Activist's Body From Israel
Date
9/13/2024 6:08:43 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan has played a key role in mediating the transfer of
the body of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish activist killed by Israeli
troops, Azernews reports, citing Daily Sabah.
Aysenur Eygi, a 26-year-old dual US and Turkish citizen was
fatally shot by Israeli military personnel during a protest against
the expansion of Jewish settlements in Beita. Her body was
transported from Tel Aviv to Baku, where it was received by the
Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci, and embassy
staff.
The body, draped in a Turkish flag, was subsequently flown to
Istanbul on a Turkish Airlines flight for burial. This diplomatic
effort by Azerbaijan underscores its role in facilitating sensitive
international matters and supporting its regional allies.
MENAFN13092024000195011045ID1108670319
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.