The Economic Way To Reverse Demographic Decline

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This is the first installment of a two-part essay.

In an April essay published by Asia Times about actual or impending fertility decline to below population-replacing levels in nearly all countries outside sub-Saharan Africa, I observed:

This essay hopes to contribute to changing that – starting in East Asia, where the need for successful pro-natalist policy is more urgent than anywhere and where ideological impediments to innovating successful pro-natalist policy are weaker than in the West, but whence any successful pro-natalist policy may spread to the West.

Monetary inducements for families to have children must, in order to meet normal efficiency criteria in spending public funds, promote child-raising in a way that captures the benefits of labor specialization, including economies of scale, that now facilitate nearly all work except child-raising.

However, until now, no pro-natalist policy has tried to recapture the substantial benefits of labor specialization in child-raising, including economies of scale, that once were captured by families in which the wife bore and raised as many as a dozen children.

Those benefits are not captured by families that raise only one or two children and in which both parents work outside the home most of their adult lives.



Such child-raising is the last substantial non-specialized labor in our world, and feels as anomalously difficult as growing one's own food or making one's own clothes. This may contribute to the increasing unwillingness of many parents to raise a second child.

To be cost-effective, pro-natalist policy must stop trying to induce all households to raise two children rather than only one child. It must produce the desired number of additional children by funding a smaller number of specialized child-raising households that raise many children.



The second essay in this series will discuss what institutional arrangements might best facilitate this and offer a rough sense of what proportion of the workforce and of GDP might be needed.

Urgent East Asian problem

No one can be faulted for wishing that our world had fewer people.

The largest human population that could sustainably live on Earth so well as the inhabitants of rich countries now live might well be a small minority of the ten billion people now expected to inhabit our planet at peak global population sometime between 2080 and 2100.

If all countries and cultures were reducing their populations at the same rate, if that rate appeared slow enough not to entail grave adverse economic consequences, and if no country sought to increase its population relative to other countries, then no country would need a pro-natalist policy until the global population had declined to its optimal level, whatever that might be.

Regrettably, that is not what is happening. The total fertility rate (TFR) of Africa (4.2 live births per woman per lifetime), although declining, remains far above the population-replacing level, which is 2.1 live births per woman per lifetime. Meanwhile, Europe's (1.5), the Americas' (1.8) and Asia's (1.9) TFRs are now below replacement, while Oceania's (2.1) is at replacement.



The regions of our world with the highest TFRs are its poorest and least educated regions: central Africa (5.6), western Africa (4.9) and eastern Africa (4.2). Those with the lowest TFRs are well-educated and far richer: eastern Asia (1.2), southern Europe (1.3) and eastern Europe (1.4).



The number of live births per year in Nigeria is now over 80% of the number of live births per year in China, which it will soon exceed.



Sometime around 2100, sub-Saharan Africans appear likely to become a growing majority of the world's population, in which Europeans, East Asians, and Indians – including Americans of European, East Asian and Indian descent – will be small and shrinking minorities.





Just as no one can be faulted for wishing that our world had fewer people, the Japanese, South Koreans or Chinese cannot be faulted for wanting to make their countries less overcrowded.



However, due not only to global but also to domestic considerations, population reduction might more prudently be done more slowly than it will be done if present TFRs are sustained.



Assuming an average childbearing age of 30 years and hence about 3.3 generations per century, a TFR of 1.8 reduces the birth cohort by 15% per generation and by about 40% in a century. With a lag of no more than one lifetime, it does the same to population, absent migration or changes in mortality or childbearing age.



Two centuries of a TFR of 1.8 would reduce the population by about 65%. Three centuries of such a TFR would reduce the population by about 80%, but without grave economic stress.