Islamic Development Bank commemorates 50th anniversary with golden jubilee ceremony

(MENAFN) The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group commemorated its 50th anniversary with a golden jubilee ceremony held on Sunday in the capital Riyadh. The event was attended by high-level officials from member countries and representatives of international institutions.



Among the distinguished speakers at the ceremony were Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the bank's governor Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Hissein Brahim Taha, the general secretary of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, as well as International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.



In addition, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Ajay Banga, the president of the World Bank Group, Odile Renaud-Basso, president of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Akinwumi Adesina, the head of the Africa Development Bank, Jin Liqun, president of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, as well as Dilma Rousseff, chair of the New Development Bank, sent video messages to the event.



Turkish Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek was also among the distinguished attendees.



The golden jubilee ceremony was part of the bank's annual meeting, which commenced on Saturday and will conclude on Tuesday. This year's meeting was held under the main theme of "Cherishing our Past, Charting our Future: Originality, Solidarity, and Prosperity."

