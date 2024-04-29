Tesla’s Musk meets with China's premier, affirming commitment to foreign investment

(MENAFN) According to state media reports, Tesla CEO Elon Musk held a meeting with China's Premier Li Qiang, during which Li assured Musk that China remains committed to being "always" open to foreign firms and pledged to create a "better business environment” for them.



“China’s very large-scale market will always be open to foreign-funded firms,” Li informed Musk, who landed in Beijing earlier in the day, raising hopes that he will introduce his company's autonomous driving technology to China, state broadcaster reported.



Assuring that China would enhance its efforts to assist foreign firms, Li stated: “China will stick to its word and will continue working hard to expand market access and strengthen service guarantees."



Li added that Beijing would also strive to offer foreign companies “a better business environment so that firms from all over the world can have peace of mind while investing in China.”



The world's one of the richest men also held a meeting with Ren Hongbin, the head of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, to discuss future steps in cooperation and address other relevant topics, as reported by the broadcaster.



Musk's current visit coincides with the 2024 Beijing Auto Show, which commenced on April 24 and is scheduled to continue until May 4, as reported by a Chinese daily.

