Prajwal Revanna 'Used To Call Women In Storeroom, Remove Saree Pins': Victim Shares Ordeal In 'Sex Scandal' Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In the latest development in Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna's sex scandal case, one of the victims has shared her ordeals about the incident. The victim used to work as a cook in Revanna's residence. She has lodged a complaint against Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna woman complainant told Police in an FIR, \"In a household with six female staff members, apprehension gripped us whenever Prajwal Revanna returned home. Even male colleagues cautioned us to exercise caution\".Prajwal Revanna case: 'Videos morphed', Deve Gowda's grandson claimsThe woman alleged that bother father and son used to sexually assault women workers often.“Whenever (HD) Revanna's wife wasn't there, he used to call the women to the storeroom and touch them while giving them fruits. He used to remove saree pins and sexually assault women,” she added victim alleged that Prajwal also misbehaved with her daughter over a video call Revanna case: 'Shocked to see...', Opposition questions NCW's silence\"My daughter blocked his number after repeated calls,\" the complainant said victim said she decided to complain after the alleged obscene video controversy Revanna, father booked, complaint flags 'vulgar conversations...'Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former prime minister H D Devegowda. MP from Hassan constituency, Prajwal is eyeing a second term and is contesting against Congress candidate Shreyas M Patel, the grandson of G Puttaswamy Gowda. The 33-year-old Prajwal was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26 Revanna 'flees country' amid 'sex video' row: What we know about casePrajwal's father HD Devegowda is an MLA from Holenarasipura Karnataka government on Sunday constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe an alleged sex scandal involving Prajwal following a letter by the Chairperson of Women's Commission Dr Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to the government three-member SIT formed by the state government will be headed by IPS officer Vijay Kumar Singh. DG CID Suman D Pennekar and IPS officer Seema Latkar will be members of the team case has been registered at Holenarasipur police station under sections 354 A, 354 D, 506, and 509 of the IPC.

