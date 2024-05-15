Two Days After Polling, Jagan Mohan Reddy Participates In Special Puja

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, May 15 (IANS) Two days after polling in Andhra Pradesh for simultaneous elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday participated in the special puja for the continuation of his government.

The special puja was conducted by Vedic pundits at the Chief Minister's residence at Tadepalli.

A 41-day Rajasyamala Sahasra Chandiyagam was held at Tadepalli and was conducted by Nallapeddi Sivaramaprasada Sarma and Gowravajjula Nagendra Sarma seeking the continuation of the "people's welfare governance" of Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In all, 45 Vedic scholars participated in the ritual.

The Vedic pandits handed him over theertham and prasadam of the yagam. They were accompanied by Yagam organisers Arimanda Varaprasada Reddy, Vijaya Sarada Reddy and Padamata Suresh Babu.

Elections to the 175-member Assembly and all 25 Lok Sabha seats were held on Monday. YSR Congress Party, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy, faced the tripartite alliance of the Telugu Desam Party, the Jana Sena, and the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In 2019, the YSRCP wrested power from the TDP with a landslide majority, bagging 151 Assembly seats. It also won 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.