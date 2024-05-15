HM Amit Shah Holds Roadshow In Odisha's Cuttack City

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 15 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a 2 km-long roadshow in Odisha's Cuttack city on Wednesday.

HM Shah embarked on the roadshow on a saffron-coloured vehicle decked up with flowers. The roadshow started from Gopabandhi Bhawan in Buxi Bazar area of Cuttack.

The roadshow ended at Naya Sadak area in the city.

BJP's candidate for Cuttack Lok Sabha seat, Bhartruhari Mahtab, and Barabati-Cuttack MLA candidate Purna Chandra Mohapatra accompanied HM Amit Shah on the vehicle during the roadshow.

The Home Minister holding an illuminated Lotus (party's election symbol), waved and greeted thousands of enthusiastic crowd gathered on both sides of the road as his vehicle moved past.

According to sources, over 20,000 people participated in the roadshow.

HM Shah was also seen throwing flower petals at the workers as well as people who raised slogans like "Bharat Mata Ki Jai", "Modi Modi" and other pro-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slogans.

Polling will be held in Cuttack on May 25.

Assembly and Lok Sabha elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1.

The results of the polling for both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha will be out on June 4.