Ex-Punjab CM Channi Gives Call To Oppose Kejriwal’S Visit To Punjab On Thursday

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 15 (IANS) A day ahead of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Punjab for campaigning, former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress candidate from Jalandhar (Reserved), Charanjit Singh Channi, said on Wednesday that the Delhi Chief Minister's visit should be opposed because of his involvement in the liquor policy scam.

“Kejriwal, who is involved in the liquor scam and is out of jail on bail, can't be trusted. A big liquor scam took place in Delhi and the same happened in Punjab also. We demand an inquiry into it. Instead of welcoming Kejriwal, his visit should be opposed by all,” Channi said.

Kejriwal is expected to take part in a roadshow in Amritsar on Thursday evening in support of AAP candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will also accompany him in the roadshow.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), an INDIA bloc ally of the Congress, is contesting all the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab which will go to the polls in the final phase on June 1.

However, in neighbouring Haryana, state AAP chief Sushil Gupta is contesting from Kurukshetra in an alliance with the Congress. The main opposition Congress is contesting the remaining nine seats in Haryana.

In Chandigarh, the twin capital of Punjab and Haryana, Congress' Manish Tewari is the INDIA bloc nominee who is backed by the AAP.

Kejriwal's arrival is expected to strengthen the party's campaign besides boosting the morale of the party workers, the AAP said in a statement.

Despite being in jail, Kejriwal is aware of the political situation in the state because Bhagwant Mann met him twice in prison and informed him about the political atmosphere in the other states, including Punjab, the statement said.

“Ever since Kejriwal came out of jail, there is a new enthusiasm among the leaders and workers of AAP in Punjab. On hearing the news of Kejriwal's Punjab visit, all the party leaders have intensified their political activities,” it added.