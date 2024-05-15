Italian Midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo To Miss Euro 2024 Due To Injury

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 15 (IANS) Italian midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo will not be available for the upcoming European Championship after he suffered a microfracture in his foot during Villa's 3-3 draw against Liverpool on Monday.
The 24-year-old, currently on loan at Aston Villa from Galatasaray, will be sidelined for a month, effectively ruling him out of the upcoming Euros 2024 tournament.
“Thank you for your closeness in these hours to you 'Villans' and to the many Italian and Turkish fans. I can't wait to get back on the pitch stronger than before!
Unfortunately I will have to give up the dream of representing my country in a major competition. But that day will come, I'm sure of it and it will be beautiful! Go Azzurri!” the 24-year-old posted on Instagram.
This is a significant blow for both Zaniolo and the Italian national team who are looking to defend the European championship . The young midfielder has been pushing for a spot in coach Luciano Spalletti's squad especially after having a solid season with Aston Villa which saw the club return to the UEFA Champions League.
Italy were drawn into Group B for the upcoming tournament where they will have to face Spain, Croatia and Albania in their hunt for a second consecutive European Championship and will have to overcome the difficult hurdle that awaits them in Germany next month.
