Azerbaijan Food Industry Entities Align Operations With Global Standards

Nazrin Abdul

The 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition,"InterFood Azerbaijan 2024", and the 17th Azerbaijan InternationalAgriculture Exhibition, "Caspian Agro", have commenced in Baku, Azernews reports.

Over 500 companies from countries including Azerbaijan, Germany,the United States, and China are participating in the exhibitions,which will run until the 17th. National groups from severalcountries are showcasing their food industry and agriculturalproducts.

The exhibitions are actively supported by AQTA, the Ministry ofAgriculture, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, theExport and Investment Promotion Agency, the National Confederationof Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organisations, the Food and BeverageIndustry Association, the Food and Agriculture Organization of theUnited Nations (FAO), and the Azerbaijan Exhibition OrganizersAssociation. The organisers of the exhibitions are the company"Caspian Event Organizers" and its partners "Caspian EventManagement" and "ICA Events".

During his speech at the opening ceremony, AQTA chairman GoshgarTahmezli highlighted the reforms implemented in the field of foodsafety in recent years. He emphasized that these reforms have notonly provided the population with safer food products but have alsoexpanded access to international markets. Further improvements inthe control and regulation system for food safety, along withefforts to ensure biosecurity and regulate import and exportoperations in accordance with international standards, have shownpositive results. Tahmezli attributed these achievements toentities in the food industry adapting their activities tointernational standards and enhancing safety and quality indicatorsof manufactured products.

Tahmezli also spoke about initiatives such as the creation ofdisease-free zones and food safety control points in Azerbaijan,efforts to ensure animal and plant health, and the contributions ofthe Azerbaijan Food Safety Institute (AQTI). He highlighted theimplementation of the "Food Control System Assessment Tool" projectwith the support of FAO and other institutions. The assessmentrevealed that the current food safety system in Azerbaijan alignswith the standards and requirements set by internationalorganizations.

It is worth noting that AQTA's stand was set up at the 29thAzerbaijan International Food Industry "InterFood Azerbaijan 2024"exhibition. The stand features new videos showcasing the agency'sactivities and innovative solutions related to promoting healthynutrition, food safety, animal and plant health, and import-exportoperations. Visitors can take a virtual tour of AQTI's laboratoriesand receive relevant information. Additionally, the exhibitiondisplays the new Tent-type Mobile Phytosanitary Laboratory of theInstitute, allowing visitors to become acquainted with itsoperations. Brochures on services and other issues offered by AQTIto business entities are also available at the exhibition.

The 29th Azerbaijan International Food Industry "InterFoodAzerbaijan 2024" and the 17th Azerbaijan International Agriculture"Caspian Agro" exhibitions will last three days.