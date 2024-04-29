Tomei, Christensen, 'Vacation,' 'The Office' Q&As Among Top Programming At FAN EXPO Philadelphia

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) From celebrity Q&As to industry, cosplay, gaming, anime, and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, FAN EXPO Philadelphia presents its collection of nearly 200 programming panels and meetups during the event, Friday through Sunday, May 3-5 at Pennsylvania Convention Center. There's truly something for every fan and every taste every hour of the show into the evening throughout all three days of the convention, right until Sunday's 5 p.m. finish.



FAN EXPO Philadelphia celebrity guests such as the Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny, The Wrestler), Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka, Rent), Hayden Christensen (Star Wars) Chevy Chase (National Lampoon's Vacation, Fletch), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Mark-Paul Gosselar ('Saved by the Bell,' 'Pitch'), Tom Cavanagh ('The Flash,' 'Ed'), Chloe Bennet ('Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,' 'Nashville'),'The Office' foursome of Rainn Wilson, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton and Oscar Nunez, Ethan Suplee ('My Name is Earl,' Remember the Titans,) and many more are among those who will conduct individual and group interactive sessions with fans, headlining the slate.



There are dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror and other pop culture themed sessions. Fans can review the entire event schedule at Most panels are free with event admission. Just a few of the other highlights include:



Friday:

- 4:45 p.m., Con Survival: How to Make the Most out of Cons, Workshops Room 125

- 5 p.m., Devil Hunters! Chainsaw Man Cast Q&A with Ryan Colt Levy and Sarah Wiedenheft, Theater #2

- 5 p.m., Evil Animated: The Top 10 Animated Movie Villains, Family Zone

- 5:30 p.m., A Conversation with Ethan Suplee, Theater #6

- 5:45 p.m., Mythbusting with Adam Savage, Main Theater

- 6 p.m., Let's Talk About Loid: Spy x Family Q&A with Alex Organ, Theater #5

- 6:30 p.m., Three Point Perspective: Cartoonists and the Publishing World, with Jamar Nicholas, Pat Higgins and Brad Guigar, Theater #6

- 7 p.m., Pilot the Galzxy with Denis Lawson, Theater #2

- 7:30 p.m., LED Basics for Cosplay, Theater #3

- 7:30 p.m., Spotlight on Artist Jonathan Glapion, Creator Stage

- 8 p.m., Sip N Color, Aloft Hotel, 101 N. Broad St.



Saturday

- 10:45 a.m., Charmed Ones: Spotlight on Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, Main Theater

- 11 a.m., A Fairly Odd Panel with Butch Hartman, Grey Delisle and Dee Bradley Baker, Theater #2

- 11:45 a.m., A Conversation with Cameron Monaghan, Main Theater

- 11:45 a.m., Tales of the Jedi, scripted show featuring members of the Saber Guild, Theater #4

- Noon, More Marco Diaz! Star vs. the Forces of Evil's Adam McArthur, Theater #5

- Noon, Rebel Moon's Sofia Boutella, Theater #2

- 12:30 p.m., Using the Force to Create Great Star Wars Art, Creator Stage

- 12:45 p.m., Saved by the Bell with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Main Theater

- 1 p.m., This is the Way with The Armorer Emily Swallow, Theater #2

- 1:45 p.m., Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Meet Chloe Bennet and Jeff Ward, Main Theater

- 2 p.m., Padawan Training with the Jedi Sith Alliance, Family Zone

- 2:15 p.m., K-pop Random Dance with Love Groove, Cosplay Red Carpet

- 2:45 p.m., Philly's Got Talent: FAN EXPO Edition, Theater #4

- 3 p.m., An Outlandishly Creative Discussion with Brandon Rogers, Theater #2

- 3:45 p.m., All the Voices of Alan Tudyk, Main Theater

- 4 p.m., Women of Star Trek, with Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew (Captain Kathryn Janeway) and Star Trek: Picard's Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Theater #2

- 4:45 p.m., A Return to Scranton: The Office Cast Reunion with Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez and Rainn Wilson, Main Theater

- 5 p.m., It's A Me Charles Martinet 'Mario,' Theater #2

- 5:15 p.m., Spotlight on Andy Kubert, Theater #6

- 5:30 p.m., Heroes in a Half Shell: 40 Years of TMNT, Theater #3

- 5:45 p.m., FAN EXPO Philadelphia Cosplay Championship Cup, Main Theater

- 6 p.m., Into the Speed Force with Tom Cavanagh, Theater #2

- 6:15 p.m., Bootleg Safari with Aaron Reynolds, Theater #6

- 7:30 p.m., Hayden Christensen and Rosario Dawson: A Galactic Reunion, Main Theater

- 9 p.m. - 2 a.m., Official FAN EXPO Dance Party, Concourse Dance Club, 1635 Market St.



Sunday

- 3:45 p.m., National Lampoon's Vacation Reunion with Chevy Chase, Randy Quaid, Beverly D'Angelo and Dana Barron, Main Theater

- 4 p.m., The Man, the Myth, the Legend: Spotlight on Danny Trejo

