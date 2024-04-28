Maritime Transportation: Key Driver Of Egypt's Trade

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Amr El-Samadouni, Secretary-General of the International Transportation and Logistics Services Division at the Cairo Chamber of Commerce, emphasizes the critical role of maritime transportation in Egypt's economic development. The state's commitment to enhancing Egyptian ports and modernising infrastructure significantly contributes to achieving sustainable growth. By facilitating the movement of goods and production requirements between factories, ports play a pivotal role in localizing Egyptian industry and boosting domestic production.

The Egyptian government has actively collaborated with international companies and institutions to leverage their expertise in port development. This concerted effort has led to improved work quality in these ports and elevated their global rankings.

Looking ahead, Egypt has set a vision for the maritime transport sector until 2030. This vision aims to strike a balance between various modes of transportation, with a focus on multimodal options, including sea ports, railways, and river transport. Strengthening the vital role of maritime transport remains a priority.

Maritime transport holds immense significance globally, accounting for over 70% of the value of international trade. Notably, it facilitates approximately 90% of Egypt's trade with the world.

Efforts to enhance the logistical efficiency of Egyptian ports are essential. Transforming these ports into major hubs for maritime transport will positively impact Egyptian exports, reduce import costs, enhance the balance of payments, and elevate the overall standard of living.