Defense Forces Eliminate 6,620 Occupiers, 849 Units Of Military Equipment In Past Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) From April 21 to 28, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 6,620 occupiers, 50 enemy tanks, 95 armored personnel carriers, and 128 UAVs.

According to Ukrinform, Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, said this in a post on Telegram .

"Over the week of April 21-28, 2024, the Ukrainian Defense Forces eliminated about 6,620 enemy personnel," Pavliuk said.

The weapons and military equipment of the Russian troops suffered significant losses. In particular, the Defense Forces destroyed 50 enemy tanks, 95 armored combat vehicles, 229 artillery systems, 4 MLRS, 9 air defense systems, 280 vehicles, 45 special vehicles, 9 missiles, and 128 UAVs.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 28, 2024 amount to about 466,150 invaders, including another 1,096 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.