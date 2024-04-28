4 Killed, 2 Missing As Passenger Vehicle Rolls Down Into Nallah Sind In Sonamarg

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Four persons died while two others were missing after a passenger vehicle rolled down into Nallah Sindh in the Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir on Sunday, an official said here.
A passenger vehicle with nine persons on board skidded off the road and fell into the fast-moving stream at Gagangir in Sonamarg, the official said.ADVERTISEMENT
He said a rescue operation was launched by the SDRF and police.
“Three persons were rescued and shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the official said and added that four bodies have been retrieved while search is on for the remaining two persons.
Meanwhile, the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.
“I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of precious lives in an unfortunate road accident in Sonamarg, Ganderbal today. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. I have issued instructions to the District Administration to render all necessary assistance, as provided in rule, to the affected persons” LG said in a condolence message.
