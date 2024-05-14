India Bloc Will Form Government At Centre: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 14 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Tuesday claimed that there is a strong positive wave for the India bloc in the country and the alliance will form the government in the Centre.

"A favourable environment is developing in the country for us and the India bloc will form the government at the Centre," he said, speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence.

"The Maharashtra Chief Minister has spoken of a Maharashtra-like operation in Karnataka, but his own government can fall anytime," he said.

Asked about the video of the kidnap victim saying that she was not kidnapped at all, he said, "The SIT will respond to this. I don't know anything about this. They are using my name as they think they will get more media coverage."

Asked about Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka and senior BJP leader C. N. Ashwathnarayan accusing him of masterminding the Hassan sex scandal pen drive leak, he said, "We will give answers to them at an appropriate time."

Shivakumar asked his fans and supporters not to celebrate his birthday on May 15.

"I would be travelling to other states for the election campaign and request everyone not to pay me a visit to wish me," he said.