For Ikka, Working With Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh Allows Him To Push Boundaries

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Rapper Ikka, who is all set to release his new album 'Only Love Gets Reply', has said that working with rapper Badshah and Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh makes him push himself harder and strive for excellence.

The album 'Only Love Gets Reply' features Ikka's collaboration with Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa, Sunidhi Chauhan, Karan Aujla, and MC Stan.

Talking about his experience of working on the album, Ikka said: "The whole experience of working on 'Only Love Gets Reply' has been a unique one. Each artist that I have worked with on this album has their own distinct style and there is so much to learn from each of them. Diljit paaji and Badshah bhai are like my brothers and working with them just makes me want to push myself harder."

"Sunidhi Chauhan is an iconic singer, and the song with her will always stay close to my heart. Karan paaji, Guru paaji, and Stan are very close friends and we had a blast recording the songs together. I'm super excited for all the listeners to witness this grand celebration of music," he added.

'Only Love Gets Reply' is set to release on May 24.