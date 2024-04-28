Liverpool's 2-2 Draw At West Ham Further Damages Premier League Title Hopes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Liverpool conceded Michail Antonio's late equalizer in a 2-2draw with West Ham on Saturday that further dented the PremierLeague title hopes of Jurgen Klopp's team, Azernews reports citingto AP News .

Liverpool is limping to the finish line in Klopp's final seasonin charge, recording just one win in its past five leaguegames.

Antonio's header in the 77th minute at London Stadium tied thegame after Andy Robertson's goal made it 1-1 early in the secondhalf and goalkeeper Alphonse Areola's own-goal put Liverpoolahead.

The draw kept Liverpool in third place, two points behind leaderArsenal, which has a game in hand. Second-place Manchester City isone point ahead of Liverpool and has two games in hand over Klopp'steam.

Liverpool controlled the first half, dominating possession butgetting only two of its 11 shots on target, as West Ham went intohalftime with a 1-0 lead following Jarrod Bowen's header in the43rd minute.