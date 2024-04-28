Invaders Attack Industrial Site In Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army has attacked an industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia, with no casualties reported.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"At 13:37, Zaporizhzhia and the [Zaporizhzhia] region heard a loud explosion. The Russians attacked an industrial facility in the city. Information about destruction is being clarified," Fedorov wrote.
He added that there were no casualties.
On April 27, Russian troops shelled the Zaporizhzhia region 335 times.
