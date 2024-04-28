Meloni Announces She Will Run For The European Parliament

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has announced that she will run for the European Parliament.

This is reported by Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"We want to do in Europe what we did in Italy... create a majority that brings together the centre-right forces and send the left into opposition," the Prime Minister said at a party conference in the city of Pescara.

Meloni's name will be the first on the ballot from the ruling Brothers of Italy party in all five Italian constituencies in the European Parliament elections to be held on June 6-9. Meloni assured that she would not use "a single minute" of her tenure as prime minister to campaign.

The latest polls show that her party is supported by 27% of voters in Italy, and it is ahead of the opposition Democratic Party by about 20% and the leftist 5-Star Movement by 16%.

As reported, on March 30, the Bundestag Committee approved the participation of 35 political parties and associations in Germany in the elections to the European Parliament.

Photo: Getty Images