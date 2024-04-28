Made In Azerbaijan Presents Its Products In Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Made in Azerbaijan has presented its products in NizhnyNovgorod, Russia, Azernews reports.

More than 20 products known under the "Made in Azerbaijan" brandwere presented at the event organized by the trade representationof Azerbaijan in Russia.

Deputy trade representative of Azerbaijan in Russia AsimanHashimli told reporters that the representative office launched theproject "Made in Azerbaijan in the regions of Russia" in NizhnyNovgorod.

"Azerbaijan's trade representation in Russia has alreadyimplemented projects aimed at promoting our products in thiscountry. Our current project is being implemented as a continuationof those works. The goal is to promote the export of Azerbaijaniproducts to the regions of Russia," said Asiman Hashimli.

Tea, juices, jams, vegetable oils, wines and canned productsproduced in Azerbaijan were presented and tasted at the event products distinguished by their high quality and tastewere welcomed by the residents of Nizhny Novgorod.

Event participant Mariya Uchayeva said that Azerbaijani productsare appreciated in Nizhny Novgorod.

"Products imported from Azerbaijan are distinguished by theirtaste, quality and, I would say, color. "Personally, I loveAzerbaijani jam and I would like this product to be presented in awide variety in our stores," she said.

Vladimir Tsapelik, a well-known Russian Somali, presented hiswines produced in Azerbaijan and exported to Russian markets.

Within the framework of the event, the importance of expandingthe export possibilities of the products presented under the "Madein Azerbaijan" brand and ensuring the access of our products to theRussian market was discussed.