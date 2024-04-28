Baku Hosts Int'l Scientific Conference Dedicated To Academician Zarifa Aliyeva

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



An International Scientific and Practical Conference has beenheld in Baku. Co-organized by the Ministry of Health, the NationalCenter of Ophthalmology and Azerbaijan Society of Ophthalmologistsof Azerbaijan, the event was timed to the 101st anniversary of thebirth of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva, Azernews reports.

The conference themed "Modern Aspects of Ophthalmology"discussed topics such as innovations in the field ofophthalmology.

At the conference, scientists and ophthalmologists of theNational Ophthalmology Center and the republic gave theirreports.

It was noted that well-known Azerbaijaniophthalmologist-scientist, Academician Zarifa Aliyeva hasexceptional services in the development of the science ofophthalmology.

She was the author of many high-profile studies on the study,prevention and treatment of trachoma, which was once widespread inAzerbaijan, eye diseases related to professional activity,especially in the chemical and electronic industries, as well asmodern problems of ophthalmology.

Her monographs included "Age-related changes of the eye and thepath of the optic nerve", "Anatomical and physiological features ofthe hydrodynamic system of the eye", "Iridodiagnostics", "Pathologyof the eye during diabetes" and "Actual problems ofophthalmology".

In general, Zarifa Aliyeva had up to 200 scientific works, 12monographs and 12 rationalizing proposals. Z. Aliyeva has devoted alot of work to training highly qualified healthcare personnel.

Director of the National Center of Ophthalmology named afterAcademician Zarifa Aliyeva, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Society ofOphthalmologists, Professor Elmar Gasimov welcomed the conferenceparticipants, among which were doctors from Azerbaijan, Turkiye andRussia.

The conference drew attention to such themes as "Principles oforthokeratology: mechanisms of action and clinical results","Application of retinectomy in vitreoretinal surgery", "A new erain intraocular lenses", "ROP complications and treatment","Damaging effects of laser devices used in cosmetology on thevisual organ", "Use of scleral lenses in cases of ametropia:problems, solutions, perspectives", "Modern risk factors of viraluveitis", etc.