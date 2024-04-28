Amman Stock Exchange Records 0.39% Decline In Trading

Amman, Apr. 28 (Petra) - The Amman Stock Exchange concluded trading on Sunday, marking a 0.39 percent decrease, reaching 2,431 points.Trading saw approximately 7.2 million shares changing hands, totaling around JD2.5 million through 2,644 transactions.Among publicly traded companies, 31 witnessed a decline in share prices, while 22 experienced an uptick, with 26 maintaining stability in their share prices.

