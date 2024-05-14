               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prime Minister Of Malaysia Leaves Doha


5/14/2024 2:01:47 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of Malaysia HE Dr. Anwar Ibrahim left Doha on Tuesday after a state visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Doha International Airport by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Malaysia HE Salah bin Mohammed Al Sorour and Ambassador of Malaysia to Qatar HE Zamshari bin Shaharan.

MENAFN14052024000063011010ID1108212116


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search