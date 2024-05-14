Prime Minister Of Malaysia Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of Malaysia HE Dr. Anwar Ibrahim left Doha on Tuesday after a state visit to the country.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Doha International Airport by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Malaysia HE Salah bin Mohammed Al Sorour and Ambassador of Malaysia to Qatar HE Zamshari bin Shaharan.
