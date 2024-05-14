Majestic Sei Whales, Weighing Up To 28-45 Metric Tonnes, Reappear In Argentine Waters After A Century (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After more than a century of absence, the majestic sei whales have made a triumphant return to the waters off Argentina's Patagonian coast. Once pushed to the brink of extinction by relentless hunting in the early 20th century, these giant blue-grey creatures have now reappeared in their former habitats, marking a significant victory for global conservation efforts.

During the 1920s and 1930s, whaling ships operating along and beyond Argentina's shores decimated the sei whale population, driving them to the brink of extinction. The once-thriving presence of these magnificent creatures dwindled, and for decades, they were absent from the region's waters. Mariano Coscarella, a biologist and marine ecosystem researcher at Argentina's CONICET scientific agency, highlighted that while the sei whales did not become extinct, they were so drastically reduced in number that sightings became rare.

Thanks to global bans on commercial whaling enforced in recent decades, sei whale populations have begun to rebound. Coscarella emphasized that it took over 80 years for sightings to occur again, underscoring the resilience and slow pace of recovery for these magnificent creatures. He explained that sei whales reproduce every two or three years, contributing to the lengthy timeline for their population resurgence.

Sei whales, belonging to the baleen whale family, are characterized by their sleek, streamlined bodies and bluish-grey coloring. They boast distinctive tall, curved dorsal fins and relatively small, pointed flippers. These ocean giants can reach lengths of up to 62-66 feet and weigh between 28-45 metric tonnes. Feeding primarily on small fish and plankton, sei whales utilize their baleen plates to filter water and extract their prey.

To further understand sei whale behavior and aid conservation efforts, Argentina's CONICET team recently outfitted some individuals with satellite trackers. This initiative, funded by National Geographic's Pristine Seas project, aims to monitor the migration patterns of sei whales and gather valuable data to support their protection. Through the use of drones and underwater recordings, researchers have captured compelling footage of these whales in their natural habitat, shedding light on their behaviors and movements.

Coscarella hailed the resurgence of sei whales in Argentine waters as "a success of conservation on a global scale," attributing their recovery to the worldwide ban on whaling. This triumph serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of concerted conservation efforts and international cooperation in preserving our planet's biodiversity.

The return of sei whales to Argentine waters after a century-long absence stands as a testament to the resilience of nature and the efficacy of conservation measures. As these majestic creatures reclaim their rightful place in the ocean, their resurgence offers hope and inspiration for future generations to continue safeguarding the wonders of our natural world.