MP Azaideh, Pakistani Envoy Talk Ties, Gaza

Amman, Apr. 28 (Petra) -First Deputy Speaker of the Lower House,MP Dr. Abdul Rahim Azaideh, said Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, is taking "steady" steps to strengthen its democratic path.The MP also noted Royal directives to hold the upcoming parliamentary elections reflect "strength" of the state and its capability to continue modernization and development processes.During a meeting Sunday at the House's headquarters with Pakistani Ambassador, Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal, Azaideh said Jordan is witnessing an "important" stage and a "historic" opportunity that requires all Jordanians' efforts to ensure its success through "active" participation in the parliamentary elections.Stressing "depth" of the Jordanian-Pakistani friendship relations, Azaideh noted the necessity of strengthening and building on them at various levels, especially in the parliamentary, economic and tourism areas, which would reflect "positively" on achieving common interests.Additionally, Azaideh stressed the need to support the King's positions and efforts to stop war on Gaza, calling for mobilizing international efforts to find a political horizon that guarantees opportunities to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution and international legitimacy resolutions.Azaideh valued Pakistan's positions in support of the Palestinian cause, calling for stopping the Israeli war on Gaza.The MP praised the relief and humanitarian aid that Pakistan provided to the Hashemite Charitable Organization (JHCO) to be delivered to Gaza people.For his part, the Pakistani envoy hailed "deep-rooted, historic" bilateral relations, stressing his country's keenness to develop joint ties with Jordan in various parliamentary, economic, commercial, tourism and educational fields.Iqbal said his country's position is "completely consistent" with Jordan's stance regarding the Palestinian cause and Israeli war on Gaza Strip, calling for intensifying international efforts to stop war and deliver relief and humanitarian aid to the strip.The diplomat stressed need to coordinate Jordanian- Pakistani parliaments' efforts and exchange expertise to achieve common interests.