Dubai Chambers organises legal workshops on corporate tax and intellectual property rights to empower local business community

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers has successfully organised two legal workshops to help businesses gain a better understanding of the latest updates to intellectual property laws and the implementation of Corporate Tax.



A total of 177 participants attended the online sessions, which were hosted in collaboration with experts from leading legal firms. The workshops come as part of the chambers’ continuous efforts to equip Dubai business owners with the legal knowledge they require to lead their businesses effectively.



His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Ensuring the growth and sustainability of businesses in Dubai is a top priority for Dubai Chambers. We strive to enhance the emirate’s favourable business environment by ensuring companies are aware of changes in legislation and provide them with expert support to help them thrive. We remain committed to supporting Dubai’s dynamic business community and fostering an environment that promotes innovation and drives growth.”



Hosted in collaboration with BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates and DP Taxation Consultancy Co., the ‘Practical Aspects of the Implementation of the Corporate Tax’ workshop shed light on the UAE’s Corporate Tax law. The insightful session focused on compliance requirements for operating in free zones and forming tax groups, as well as providing timely advice on the legal requirements around record keeping, disclosures, and where tax savings can be made.



The second workshop was presented in cooperation with Hadef & Partners and focused on intellectual property rights, both in the UAE and internationally. The ‘Intellectual Property in the UAE and Beyond’ webinar examined how to identify and protect intellectual property rights within a business, as well as the benefits this can bring and ways to manage costs more effectively.



As the engine of economic development in the emirate, Dubai Chambers is committed to empowering the local business community and accelerating economic growth. The organisation plays a crucial role in facilitating and improving the ease of doing business in Dubai and cementing the emirate’s reputation as a leading global hub for business, trade, and investment.





