Turkish Coast Guard Command rescue 34 irregular migrants off western province

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Turkish Coast Guard Command executed a comprehensive rescue operation off the coasts of Izmir, a western province in Turkey, successfully retrieving a total of 34 irregular migrants who found themselves stranded at sea. Promptly responding to reports of the migrants' presence near the Seferihisar district, a dedicated Coast Guard team was swiftly dispatched to the area. Among the rescued individuals were 15 migrants, including a child, who were discovered aboard a life raft that had been pushed into Turkish territorial waters, presumably by Greek forces.



In a separate incident occurring off the coast of the Dikili district, another group of 19 migrants was rescued after their rubber boat experienced engine failure, leaving them stranded and adrift on the open sea. The timely intervention of the Turkish Coast Guard ensured the safe retrieval of all migrants involved in both incidents. Following the successful rescues, the irregular migrants were transferred into the care of the provincial migration administration, where they underwent requisite procedures and received necessary assistance.



These coordinated efforts by the Turkish Coast Guard exemplify the country's unwavering commitment to preserving human lives and fulfilling its obligations in managing migration challenges within the region. Through its swift and effective response, Turkey continues to demonstrate its dedication to upholding humanitarian principles and ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals in distress at sea.



