Pro-Palestine activist speaks out against violence by German police

An activist reported that German police employed force against peaceful demonstrators advocating for Palestine in Berlin on Friday.



"This is Germany, the heart of Europe," Yasemin Acar, who experienced police violence, shared her account with a Turkish news agency.



"...They beat us violently in front of parliament, arrested us, and we were hospitalized," she stated.



Acar was released after providing identification and received treatment at the hospital for an arm injury.



It remains uncertain whether her arm will require casting, but she expressed her determination to recover.



In Berlin, police dismantled the Support for Gaza camp located near the Chancellery and across from the Bundestag, resulting in numerous detentions during the altercation.



Reflecting on the incident, Acar mentioned that she arrived at the sit-in after receiving a phone call informing her that protesters were being instructed to disperse.



“As soon as I arrived there, the police already saw (me). We started raising slogans. When I said: 'Freedom for Palestine,' the police pointed their finger at me. Then 10-15 policemen came, all men by the way. They pulled my head and one of them hit my nose. I told them I couldn't breathe. But they didn't listen and told me to 'shut up.' So human rights, and being a woman has no value anymore."



While in detention, she recounted, they were escorted to a nearby office-like area that had been established for that purpose.

