Media reports MI5 vetting UK academies for Chinese spy associations

(MENAFN) In response to concerns over alleged Chinese espionage activities targeting British universities, the United Kingdom government has announced plans for increased vetting of academics and researchers by the nation's security services, reports The Times. The decision follows a meeting between MI5 Director General Ken McCallum and vice-chancellors from leading universities, including Oxford and Cambridge.



McCallum reportedly highlighted the threat posed by hostile states, particularly China, which are actively seeking to exploit universities to obtain sensitive technology for their authoritarian, military, and commercial agendas. According to McCallum, a confidential review revealed that China employs both overt and covert methods to acquire intellectual property and gain an advantage.



As part of the government's response, consultations are underway to establish a new vetting system whereby academics with access to sensitive research will undergo background checks by security services. Additionally, the government is considering providing additional funding to universities to enhance security measures at sensitive research sites. Moreover, universities may be required to seek consultation with security services when forming partnerships or collaborations with foreign institutions.



Alicia Kearns, chairwoman of the foreign affairs select committee, emphasized the importance of academia acknowledging its role in national security. Kearns suggested that universities have previously operated under the assumption of being immune to geopolitical realities and stressed the need for greater awareness and cooperation with security measures.

MENAFN28042024000045015687ID1108148096