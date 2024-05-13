Pro-Palestine Protests Extend To Basel And Fribourg Universities

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The student pro-Palestine protests in Switzerland have spread. On Monday, premises at the universities of Basel and Fribourg were also occupied.

This content was published on May 13, 2024 - 14:33 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The Fribourg occupiers announced in a statement that it was a peaceful demonstration. The group called for an“academic boycott” of all Israeli institutions and a ceasefire in the Palestinian territories. Approximately 100 people took part in the occupation, according to a correspondent for the Keystone-SDA news agency.

They also demanded that the University of Fribourg remove the plaque commemorating Chaim Weizmann in the Aula Magna auditorium and rename the Chaim Weizmann Conference which is organised by the Department of Chemistry. Weizmann, the first Israeli president, had studied in Fribourg. The conference has been held since 2009.

In Basel, students occupied the historic university building, the Bernouillanum. They also called on the University to“fulfil its responsibility” and suspend cooperation with Israeli institutions.

About 50 protesters gathered outside the building in the early hours of Monday afternoon, as a reporter from the Keystone-SDA news agency reported. Inside the building itself, there were about 30 people. The Rectorate will decide on further action on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the University of Basel said.

The student protests began last week at universities in Geneva, Lausanne, and Zurich. On Sunday evening, rooms at the University of Bern were also occupied.

Adapted from German by DeepL/dkk/mga

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.

If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here , and if you have feedback on this news story please write to ... .

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news

Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox.

Daily

Email

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.

I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo newsletter.

News More New gel developed in Zurich renders alcohol harmless

This content was published on May 13, 2024 A newly developed gel composed of whey proteins breaks down alcohol in the body and could reduce its harmful and intoxicating effects in humans.

Read more: New gel developed in Zurich renders alcohol harmless More Geneva to host US-China talks on the risks of AI

This content was published on May 13, 2024 In many cases, China's use of AI undermines the national security of the US and its allies, according to a US government representative.

Read more: Geneva to host US-China talks on the risks of AI More Swiss Hells Angels trial alleges rape and money laundering

This content was published on May 13, 2024 An allegedly high-ranking member of the Hells Angels is accused of money laundering totalling millions and rape, among other serious crimes.

Read more: Swiss Hells Angels trial alleges rape and money laundering More SWISS is airline 'group flagship' says Lufthansa boss

This content was published on May 13, 2024 Despite challenges, Lufthansa and its most important subsidiary, Swiss International Airlines, promise increased satisfaction and continued growth.

Read more: SWISS is airline 'group flagship' says Lufthansa boss More Swiss pro-Palestine protest reaches University of Bern

This content was published on May 13, 2024 Another Swiss university joins sit-ins to protest the worsening situation in the Middle East.

Read more: Swiss pro-Palestine protest reaches University of Bern More Swiss rediscover communist zeal after 84-year hiatus

This content was published on May 13, 2024 Over 300 participants founded the Revolutionary Communist Party (RKP) at its congress in Burgdorf in canton Bern at the weekend.

Read more: Swiss rediscover communist zeal after 84-year hiatus More Eurovision Song Contest winner looks forward to some rest

This content was published on May 13, 2024 Nemo arrived in Zurich on Sunday evening. It all doesn't feel real yet, said the 24-year-old music talent.

Read more: Eurovision Song Contest winner looks forward to some rest More Swiss government spokesman dies during a hike

This content was published on May 12, 2024 André Simonazzi, spokesman for the governing Federal Council and also Vice Chancellor, has died.

Read more: Swiss government spokesman dies during a hike More Switzerland wins Eurovision Song Contest 2024

This content was published on May 12, 2024 Nemo brought the Eurovision Song Contest to Switzerland with a victory on Saturday evening in Malmö, Sweden. It is Switzerland's third victory in the history of the music contest.

Read more: Switzerland wins Eurovision Song Contest 2024 More SWISS wants to reduce reliance on third-party airlines

This content was published on May 11, 2024 Swiss International Airlines wants to reduce the number of leased flights from Helvetic Airways and Air Baltic.

Read more: SWISS wants to reduce reliance on third-party airlines

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ... .