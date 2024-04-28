Sci-fi industry in China sees growth of USD16B in 2023

(MENAFN) According to a report unveiled on Saturday at the eighth China Science Fiction Convention in Beijing, China's sci-fi industry experienced remarkable growth in 2023, with total revenue reaching 113.29 billion yuan, equivalent to approximately 16 billion U.S. dollars. This figure represents a substantial year-on-year growth rate of 29.1 percent, underscoring the industry's burgeoning momentum.



The surge in revenue can be attributed to various factors, including a flourishing tech sector and the increasing popularity of screen adaptations of domestic sci-fi literature. Over the past few years, China's sci-fi industry has witnessed rapid expansion, with the revenue generated in 2023 exceeding ten times the figure recorded in 2016, which stood at nearly 10 billion yuan.



Breaking down the revenue streams, the report reveals that sci-fi publications amassed 3.17 billion yuan in 2023, marking a modest increase of 4.3 percent compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, the segment comprising sci-fi films and TV works saw significant growth, raking in 11.59 billion yuan, reflecting a robust yearly increase of 38.8 percent. This growth was fueled by a surge in the production of sci-fi web series, mini-series, and short and medium-length videos.



Notably, the release of blockbuster films like "The Wandering Earth II," adapted from Liu Cixin's acclaimed novel, contributed substantially to the industry's revenue. "The Wandering Earth II" alone garnered over 4 billion yuan at the box office in 2023. Additionally, adaptations of Liu Cixin's other novel, "The Three Body Problem," received widespread acclaim, further boosting the industry's visibility.



The report also highlights the significant contributions of sci-fi games and cultural tourism to the industry's overall revenue. Sci-fi games accounted for the majority of the total revenue, generating 65.19 billion yuan, while sci-fi cultural tourism saw a remarkable surge, reaching 31.06 billion yuan, representing a staggering year-on-year increase of 106.7 percent.

