Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market To Reach USD 4.95 Billion By 2031 Driven By Booming Construction And Manufacturing Sectors

The Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market is poised for significant growth, reaching a projected value of USD 4.95 billion by 2031. This Growth is primarily driven by the Increasing demand for shielded arc welding techniques across various industries, particularly construction and manufacturing. The increasing need for larger buildings in major cities coupled with government initiatives focused on infrastructure development will further propel market expansion.

Some of the Major Key Players in this Report:



Air Liquide S.A.

Air Products

Gulf Cryo

Iwatani Corporation

Messer Group

Praxair Inc.

Southern Industrial Gas

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation The Linde Group

The SNS Insider report highlights the market's current valuation at USD 3.16 billion in 2023, with a promising CAGR of 5.64% anticipated during the forecast period (2024-2031). This growth can be attributed to various key factors such as



The increasing demand for shielded arc welding processes such as Gas Metal Arc Welding (GMAW), Shielded Metal Arc Welding (SMAW), and Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) welding in construction projects is a major driver. This trend is driven by the growing need for larger buildings in urban areas, smart city development, and government infrastructure initiatives. Additionally, the expanding automotive industry, with its focus on increased production, is further propelling the demand for welding gases.

Innovations in welding technology have led to the development of advanced techniques like laser and electron beam welding. These processes necessitate specialized shielding gas mixtures to enhance efficiency and weld quality. Market players are actively investing in research and development to cater to these evolving industry needs, introducing cutting-edge gas solutions that optimize welding operations. Stringent regulations by organizations like OSHA regarding the safe handling of explosive gas mixtures are influencing market trends. However, this focus on safety, alongside government initiatives promoting environmental sustainability, is also driving the demand for cleaner alternatives like green hydrogen in welding processes. For instance, the Indian government's Green Hydrogen Policy aims to position India as a green hydrogen production hub, ultimately leading to a more sustainable welding gas landscape.

Recent Developments:

In April 2022, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., a leading industrial gas company, acquired Air Liquide, a French-based specialist in welding and shielding gases, for USD 11.2 billion. This strategic move strengthens Air Products' reach in the UAE and Bahrain, expanding their welding gas product portfolio and market presence.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Type , based on type the Argon segment holds the dominant market share due to its inert properties, which effectively shield the weld pool from atmospheric contaminants, leading to cleaner and stronger welds.



Argon

Hydrogen

Carbon dioxide

Oxygen Others

By End-Use Industry , in terms of the End-Use Industry, the metal manufacturing & fabrication segment holds the Dominating share due to the extensive use of welding processes in various metalwork applications. This segment is maintaining its dominance During the forecast period.



Metal Manufacturing & Fabrication

Aerospace

Construction

Energy Others

By Storage, Transportation and Distribution Mode



Cylinder & Packaged Gas Distribution Merchant Liquid/bulk Distribution

By Application



Gas metal arc welding

Gas tungsten arc welding Others

Impact of Global Disruptions:

The conflict has disrupted global supply chains for raw materials essential for welding gas production. Additionally, increasing energy prices are impacting production costs, potentially leading to price fluctuations in the welding gas market. A potential economic slowdown could Reduce demand for welding gases across various industries, particularly construction and manufacturing. This, in turn, could lead to market stagnation or slower growth.

Key Regional Developments:

North America region currently holds the largest market share due to its robust economy and high demand for construction projects. The Asia Pacific region is poised for the fastest growth rate, driven by government infrastructure initiatives and a burgeoning economy, particularly in China, India, and Japan. The European market is also experiencing significant growth, propelled by a thriving automotive sector and the increasing demand for advanced automobiles.

Key Takeaways from the Welding Gas/Shielding Gas Market Study:

The market is expected to witness steady growth driven by the increasing adoption of shielded arc welding techniques in construction and manufacturing.

Technological advancements are leading to the development of specialized gas mixtures for advanced welding processes.

Government regulations and initiatives focusing on safety and sustainability will influence market trends.

The report provides valuable insights into market segmentation, regional dynamics, and the impact of global disruptions.

